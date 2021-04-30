Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

