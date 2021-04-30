Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

