Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 530.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

