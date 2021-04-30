Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 19,325 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

