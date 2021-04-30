Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,227 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 594.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.2% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,029,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,269,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

