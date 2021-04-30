Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,339 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $125,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

