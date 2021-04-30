Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,641 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

