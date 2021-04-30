Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $2.24 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $259.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

