Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $2.24 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $259.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.
A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
