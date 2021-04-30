Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

