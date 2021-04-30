Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCLI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 258,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

