Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brainsway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

BWAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,497. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

