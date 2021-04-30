Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. 3,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,757. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45.

