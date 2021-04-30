Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.