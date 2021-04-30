Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 5,987 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,331,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.88. 3,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,059. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

