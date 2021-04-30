Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $2.69 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

