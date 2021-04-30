Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 10.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price traded down 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 15,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 282,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

