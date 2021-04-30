Brave Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

