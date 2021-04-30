Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $13.67 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 28,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.