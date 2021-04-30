Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

AXP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.72. 23,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

