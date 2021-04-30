Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $25.67 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for 8.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of J2 Global worth $25,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

JCOM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.66. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,384. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

