Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,125 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises 1.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $3,766,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,599. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

