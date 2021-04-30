Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,140 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

