Brave Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. 3M accounts for about 0.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.85. 17,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

