Brickley Wealth Management Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

