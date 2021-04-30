Brickley Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 302,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 232,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

