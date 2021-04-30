Brickley Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

