Brickley Wealth Management Sells 930 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

