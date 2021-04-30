Bridge Oracle (BRG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.40 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $18.40 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

