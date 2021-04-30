Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 2,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

