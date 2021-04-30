BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

