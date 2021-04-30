BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 723,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.