Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in April

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

