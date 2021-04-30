Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman Sells 4,500 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EAT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 40,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,149. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.