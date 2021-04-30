Brio Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.54.

FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

