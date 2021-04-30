Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 564,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,903. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of -563.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

