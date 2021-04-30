British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,679 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Saia worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

SAIA traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.66. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $247.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

