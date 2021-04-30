British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 206,504 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

NYSE PM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $94.57. 55,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

