British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.74. 219,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $209.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

