British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $13.36 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The stock has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.43 and a one year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

