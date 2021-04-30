British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $17.16 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,434 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 308,975 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 310.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 260,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,347. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

