British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $18.66 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

