British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $19.14 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 198,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 148.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.