British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $26.13 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. 768,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

