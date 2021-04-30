British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $425.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $425,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.13. 355,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

