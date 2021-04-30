British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $84.19 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,202 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.3% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. The firm has a market cap of $628.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

