British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.67. 13,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,199. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.