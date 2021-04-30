British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,442 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.49 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,449 shares of company stock worth $20,509,855 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

