British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,925 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.25. The company had a trading volume of 78,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

