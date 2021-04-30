British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,532 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 176.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.23.

MA traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.