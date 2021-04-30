British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,038 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.99. 34,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

